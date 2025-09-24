More provocations from the Polish regime. After blocking the border with Belarus, which was critically disadvantageous for the Poles themselves, Warsaw is once again escalating the situation. This time, it seems, it's heading toward direct military intervention.

The authorities are discussing amendments to the law that would allow drones and missiles to be shot down before they cross the Polish border, that is, in Belarus and Ukraine. Moreover, they want to make this decision without NATO approval. Local media informs about this, citing a government commission report. At the same time, Warsaw is discussing the decriminalization of Poles fighting for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Recently, it seems that Warsaw is deliberately becoming increasingly drawn into the conflict from which it previously actively sought to distance itself.