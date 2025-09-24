3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.58 BYN
Lukashenko: The "Oreshnik" Complex Is Already En Route to Belarus
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Lukashenko: The "Oreshnik" Complex Is Already En Route to Belarusnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51dec1b8-6c1c-42ee-bc44-1a10198297ca/conversions/0be9d220-717e-4000-bff9-d53d90a8076f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51dec1b8-6c1c-42ee-bc44-1a10198297ca/conversions/0be9d220-717e-4000-bff9-d53d90a8076f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51dec1b8-6c1c-42ee-bc44-1a10198297ca/conversions/0be9d220-717e-4000-bff9-d53d90a8076f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/51dec1b8-6c1c-42ee-bc44-1a10198297ca/conversions/0be9d220-717e-4000-bff9-d53d90a8076f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The "Oreshnik" complex is already on its way to Belarus. This was stated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko in response to journalists’ questions at the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, BELTA reports.
Journalists asked the head of state whether the "Oreshnik" had already arrived in Belarus. "It’s already on the way. Everything will be fine," Lukashenko replied.
As previously reported, during a meeting at Valaam on August 1, the Presidents of Belarus and Russia confirmed plans to deliver the "Oreshnik" missile complex to Belarus by the end of the year. It was also announced that Belarusian and Russian military specialists had selected the locations for the future deployment sites.