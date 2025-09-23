Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to the Russian Federation on September 25 and 26.

The head of state will participate in the Global Atomic Forum. It is also planned that during the visit, Lukashenko will hold a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The leaders are expected to discuss all bilateral issues, regional situations, and international agenda items.

Incidentally, at the beginning of September, in an international setting, Lukashenko and Putin already met. In Beijing, thousands of kilometers from home, they discussed negotiations with Americans and trade matters.

Regarding bilateral cooperation, the focus remains on import substitution, industrial cooperation, and working toward technological sovereignty. Belarusian diplomats and industrialists have been instructed by Alexander Lukashenko to work precisely and consistently, despite challenges and competition, to promote machinery industry products in the Russian market. The demand for equipment in the regions persists.

Alexander Rogozhnik, Belarusian ambassador to Russia, commented:

"The bilateral agenda of the leaders is always busy. It includes international issues, undoubtedly the protection of the domestic market within the Union State, a unified industrial policy, and questions in the oil and gas sector. The presidents always have something to discuss. It’s important to note that there are currently no unsolvable problems with the Russian Federation."*

Energy remains a key component of Belarus-Russia cooperation. Within the framework of the Union State, efforts are ongoing to form a unified energy market. The construction of the Belarusian nuclear power plant — the most modern and safest — has become a significant element of integration. Belarus was the first foreign site for Rosatom where this project was implemented. What has this brought us? Economic and ecological benefits, the adoption of advanced technological solutions, and new competencies among our specialists. Ultimately, this experience can be multiplied and shared.

"Belarusian specialists involved in the construction of this facility gained unique experience — in design, construction, and now in operation and maintenance. This includes not only the station itself but also related infrastructure, including measures for integrating the Belarusian nuclear power plant into the country’s energy system. Currently, this experience is in demand and successfully being applied in Rosatom’s projects in other countries," said Belarusian Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich. "We need to demonstrate that we are already capable of not only jointly building such complex facilities with Rosatom but also ensuring their reliable and efficient operation."

This experience is useful for countries like Hungary, which seeks to accelerate the construction of its nuclear power plant amid attempts to disrupt the project. Overall, each year, more countries are considering building nuclear stations — what experts call a nuclear renaissance: those who were against it yesterday are now turning 180 degrees, adopting national energy programs that include constructing nuclear power plants or expanding peaceful atomic energy use.

Tomorrow in Moscow, the World Atomic Week will begin, dedicated to the 80th anniversary of Russia’s nuclear industry. Government agencies, companies, and scientists will discuss all issues related to international cooperation in peaceful atomic energy.