Belarusian President Calls Putin’s Proposal on START a "Brilliant Initiative"

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, answering journalists’ questions on September 25 at the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, assessed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal regarding the future of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Reductions (START), BELTA reports.

"A brilliant initiative," said the head of state. Expanding on the topic, he highlighted Russia’s consistent policy and drew a parallel with the forum’s theme, which focused on the development of nuclear energy and Russia’s readiness to share advanced technologies in this sphere. "Today, I spoke about nuclear. Everyone criticizes us: aggressors, co-aggressors, and so forth. But we (primarily the Russian Federation) are offering the world: here’s peaceful atom, let’s develop it, here are peaceful technologies—take them. The same with START," emphasized the Belarusian leader.