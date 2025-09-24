3.64 BYN
3.04 BYN
3.58 BYN
Belarusian President Calls Putin’s Proposal on START a "Brilliant Initiative"
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, answering journalists’ questions on September 25 at the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, assessed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposal regarding the future of the Treaty on Strategic Offensive Reductions (START), BELTA reports.
"A brilliant initiative," said the head of state. Expanding on the topic, he highlighted Russia’s consistent policy and drew a parallel with the forum’s theme, which focused on the development of nuclear energy and Russia’s readiness to share advanced technologies in this sphere. "Today, I spoke about nuclear. Everyone criticizes us: aggressors, co-aggressors, and so forth. But we (primarily the Russian Federation) are offering the world: here’s peaceful atom, let’s develop it, here are peaceful technologies—take them. The same with START," emphasized the Belarusian leader.
"We may be involved in various conflicts (which is bad, people are dying, and so on), but God forbid we do not solve the problem you mentioned (regarding the actions of START). Russia is reaching out to everyone: let’s negotiate. If you can’t resolve it today, let’s extend the treaty for a year and agree," Lukashenko stated.