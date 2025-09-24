Lukashenko: Russia Has No Secrets in Its Most Secret Sector Today

"Are we talking about war today, or military issues? No. But at the same time, Russia, which has its share of problems, is discussing peaceful atomic energy. We have gathered at a forum where Russia is sharing its experience. Name other countries that possess similar technologies and openly, honestly say: 'Come and see!'? The most advanced technologies that are not shared openly. Yet today, in difficult times, Russia openly announced that it welcomes collaboration. Russia has no secrets in its most secretive sector," Lukashenko said.