You Have Done Great Work" — Lukashenko Thanks Grossi for Position on BelNPP

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in his speech at the Global Atomic Forum in Moscow, expressed gratitude to IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi for his stance on the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BelNPP), BELTA reports.

"I want to thank you, Mr. Grossi, for being a real man, a genuine person. Our station, as you remember, was heavily politicized. There were issues with where we are building it, how we are building it, and the Americans opposed it, while Europeans were in a rage. You've visited this station many times. But openly, in front of journalists, you said: 'Do not attack Belarus; they are building the most advanced station with the Russians, no questions asked,'" Lukashenko said.

"If you asked us questions, we always addressed them. You have done great work. You have never let us down with the Russians, nor made us justify ourselves. You have been sincere and honest. Thank you very much for everything you have done," he added.