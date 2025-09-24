3.64 BYN
Tusk Called to Account for Losses
The Polish Sejm criticized Tusk for his decision to close border crossings with Belarus and demanded a report on whose interests this decision served and how much it cost the Polish economy.
Witold Tumanowicz, a member of the Polish Sejm from the Confederation Party:
"I demand that the meeting be adjourned, and that the Prime Minister finally report: in whose interests was it to close the border to goods from Belarus? After all, Lithuania didn't close anything at the same time. You used the excuse of 'security,' but in the end, Polish carriers and businesses lost a lump of money. We want to know exactly how much this insane closure, which dragged on for over ten days, cost. At least, under pressure from members of the Confederation and with the intervention of Marshal Bosak, you ended this stupidity. May God grant that such blows to the Polish economy and Polish carriers never happen again."
Polish carriers recently stated they could stage mass protests in Warsaw due to the closed borders. This, experts say, could have been one of the reasons for their reopening. It's also possible that Warsaw's leadership calculated the negative economic impact.