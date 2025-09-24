3.64 BYN
Belarus' President Participates in Global Atomic Forum
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is participating in the International Forum World Atomic Week. The forum is taking place in Moscow at the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements (VDNH), BelTA reports.
Along with other distinguished guests, the head of state toured the ATOM pavilion before the plenary session. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation ROSATOM, led the tour. He presented the pavilion and discussed the capabilities of Russia's nuclear industry.
Before participating in the forum, Alexander Lukashenko met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Belarusian pavilion at VDNH.
Representatives from over 100 countries, including the CIS, Asia, Africa, and Latin America are participating in the Global Atomic Forum. The exhibition and business program brought together renowned nuclear scientists, scientists, representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and major companies.
The World Atomic Week International Forum is being held for the first time and is timed to coincide with the 80th anniversary of Russia's nuclear industry. The ATOM Museum at VDNH has been chosen as the forum's venue. It houses Russia's largest and most advanced exhibition dedicated to nuclear energy. It tells the story of nuclear energy development, from the beginning of the Soviet nuclear project to the present day.