Belarus' President Participates in Global Atomic Forum

Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko is participating in the International Forum World Atomic Week. The forum is taking place in Moscow at the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements (VDNH), BelTA reports.

Along with other distinguished guests, the head of state toured the ATOM pavilion before the plenary session. Alexey Likhachev, Director General of the Russian state corporation ROSATOM, led the tour. He presented the pavilion and discussed the capabilities of Russia's nuclear industry.

Before participating in the forum, Alexander Lukashenko met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali at the Belarusian pavilion at VDNH.

Representatives from over 100 countries, including the CIS, Asia, Africa, and Latin America are participating in the Global Atomic Forum. The exhibition and business program brought together renowned nuclear scientists, scientists, representatives of government agencies, international organizations, and major companies.