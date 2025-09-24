Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus: "Closing the border is a step that demonstrates that this policy of the Polish authorities will continue toward the Republic of Belarus. Despite the fact that everyone understands that they are also incurring significant economic costs. This creates tensions, first and foremost, for Polish citizens. But the Polish government is demonstrating its brutality. The statements made during the presidential election and afterwards—the rivalry between Prime Minister Tusk and President Nawrocky—show who is the tougher of the two. And now Belarus has been chosen as a target for this brutality to be put into practice. And, naturally, they demonstrate that Poland should be in high demand by NATO. The Polish President recently visited the United States, where he held talks about Poland's inclusion in the G20."