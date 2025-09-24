Ryzhenkov: The West is Hypocritically Manipulating Green Agenda

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c6e4aa9-c866-4ec7-8113-fdb7f08addc4/conversions/276020a3-80cc-4770-9317-fbfaf55f4229-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c6e4aa9-c866-4ec7-8113-fdb7f08addc4/conversions/276020a3-80cc-4770-9317-fbfaf55f4229-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c6e4aa9-c866-4ec7-8113-fdb7f08addc4/conversions/276020a3-80cc-4770-9317-fbfaf55f4229-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/0c6e4aa9-c866-4ec7-8113-fdb7f08addc4/conversions/276020a3-80cc-4770-9317-fbfaf55f4229-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus plans to achieve even greater progress in reducing greenhouse gas emissions. This was stated by our Foreign Minister in New York, speaking at a high-level event.

The Minister noted that the consequences of climate change are currently not as critical for Belarus as for many other countries. At the same time, the country shares common concerns about this phenomenon.

"We are fully complying with the commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris Agreement. We have already reduced emissions by more than 40% compared to 1990 levels, and we expect to do even more. We are taking a strategic approach to addressing climate change, efficiently developing green and nuclear energy. Incidentally, let me remind you of the enormous political uproar surrounding Belarus when we were building our nuclear power plant. Today, it's clear that protectionism from international corporations and the interests of certain EU countries were behind this," Maxim Ryzhenkov said.

At the same time, the Minister stated, Belarus, like many other countries, faces hampered access to technology due to Western economic restrictions and barriers to international trade. "If not for this, our contribution to the green agenda would be even greater!" the Belarusian diplomat declared.

"Western countries bear historical responsibility for the phenomenon of climate change through their centuries-old policies of plundering natural resources and extensive industrial development. Today, they are the ones hypocritically manipulating the green agenda to suit their own interests and forcing everyone to conform to their own rules," Maxim Ryzhenkov emphasized.

"We must stop hypocrisy and politicizing the issue of climate change, end illegal unilateral sanctions, and establish technology transfer to countries in need. Justice and equality, as Chinese President Xi Jinping rightly noted, are essential. And only joint efforts—through national action and international cooperation—are essential," the Foreign Minister urged.