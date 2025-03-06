3.58 BYN
Ryzhenkov: Myanmar Sees Us as Long-Term and Reliable Partners
Myanmar and Belarus share significant geopolitical similarities. Both are nations rooted in their land, cultivating an appreciation for peace and the value of human relationships. This perspective was expressed by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.
Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:
"In the two months since my visit, everything we agreed upon across various sectors—from agriculture to engineering, pharmaceuticals, and the trade of jewelry—has come to fruition, with all parties finding their partners. The fact that on March 6, around 15 agreements concerning trade and economics were signed—one of which is a substantial deal for 1,000 tons of powdered milk—demonstrates that progress is being made, and it reflects our role as long-term and reliable partners."
According to the minister, Belarus and Myanmar are situated in similar geopolitical circumstances. "On one side, they have India, and on the other, China. This strategic positioning attracts particular interest from the West, which seeks to advance its agenda in the region to limit the influence of other major powers. Belarus finds itself in a practically identical situation—with the West on one side and its closest partner, Russia, on the other, just as Myanmar has China. This shared outlook on life has likely fostered a mutual understanding between us," noted Maxim Ryzhenkov