Myanmar and Belarus share significant geopolitical similarities. Both are nations rooted in their land, cultivating an appreciation for peace and the value of human relationships. This perspective was expressed by Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"In the two months since my visit, everything we agreed upon across various sectors—from agriculture to engineering, pharmaceuticals, and the trade of jewelry—has come to fruition, with all parties finding their partners. The fact that on March 6, around 15 agreements concerning trade and economics were signed—one of which is a substantial deal for 1,000 tons of powdered milk—demonstrates that progress is being made, and it reflects our role as long-term and reliable partners."