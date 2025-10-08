3.69 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.50 BYN
Italian Fighter Jets Arrived in Estonia to Patrol Airspace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO is once again increasing military presence on its eastern flank. Under the pretext of "border defense," Denmark and Norway are deploying F-35s to Poland, while Italian fighter jets have arrived in Estonia. They will patrol the airspace near the Russian border.
Italy previously expressed its commitment to withdrawing from NATO's mission in Eastern Europe, but now Rome is demonstrating the opposite rhetoric.
Two military exercises have begun in Lithuania. Combat training is taking place both in the field and in urban areas populated by civilians.