EC Insists on Attack Drones Deployment near Borders with Belarus and Russia

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6173cd3-e7b2-440e-b536-5ae8bbd09ff9/conversions/6fe86990-bb7d-4891-b185-356726033eba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6173cd3-e7b2-440e-b536-5ae8bbd09ff9/conversions/6fe86990-bb7d-4891-b185-356726033eba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6173cd3-e7b2-440e-b536-5ae8bbd09ff9/conversions/6fe86990-bb7d-4891-b185-356726033eba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/f6173cd3-e7b2-440e-b536-5ae8bbd09ff9/conversions/6fe86990-bb7d-4891-b185-356726033eba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Commission is insisting on the deployment of uninhabited combat air vehicles (UCAVs) near the borders with Russia and Belarus as part of the EU's militarization program. European Commissioner for Defense Andrius Kubilius has stated that such a deployment is necessary.

According to him, in the short term, the EU must improve its capabilities to detect and track drones using acoustic sensors, radars, and satellites. In the long term, Kabulis stated, it is necessary to develop technologies for the destruction and neutralization of drones, including interceptor drones, mobile air defense systems and electronic warfare systems.