UN to Cut Peacekeeping Missions by 25% due to Funding Shortages

UN peacekeeping missions are facing challenges due to funding shortages. The organization is forced to cut their numbers by 25%.

This is estimated to affect approximately 13,000-14,000 personnel worldwide. The cause is widespread delays and non-payment by participating countries, which, the UN emphasized, directly undermines the organization's ability to carry out their missions.