UN to Cut Peacekeeping Missions by 25% due to Funding Shortages
Text by:Editorial office news.by
UN peacekeeping missions are facing challenges due to funding shortages. The organization is forced to cut their numbers by 25%.
This is estimated to affect approximately 13,000-14,000 personnel worldwide. The cause is widespread delays and non-payment by participating countries, which, the UN emphasized, directly undermines the organization's ability to carry out their missions.
Trump called UN peacekeeping operations ineffective and unfairly expensive for the United States. In his 2026 budget proposal, the White House proposed completely cutting funding for global organizations, from the WHO to UNESCO.