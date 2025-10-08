Lukashenko Pays Working Visit to Tajikistan on October 9-10

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6700b64-edba-4660-93c8-e01d8688038b/conversions/ed351081-eb1d-437b-b386-caac8fcf9aa2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6700b64-edba-4660-93c8-e01d8688038b/conversions/ed351081-eb1d-437b-b386-caac8fcf9aa2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6700b64-edba-4660-93c8-e01d8688038b/conversions/ed351081-eb1d-437b-b386-caac8fcf9aa2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b6700b64-edba-4660-93c8-e01d8688038b/conversions/ed351081-eb1d-437b-b386-caac8fcf9aa2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko will be on a working visit to Tajikistan from October 9-10. He will attend a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe on October 10, BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

The CIS heads of state will consider approximately two dozen issues. Ahead of the Organization's 35th anniversary next year, they plan to consider a number of initiatives to strengthen its international position, including establishment of a "CIS Plus" format and granting observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization within the CIS.

The meeting's agenda also includes energy security, military cooperation, border security and combating transnational crime.

One of the most significant items on the summit agenda for Belarus is the statement by the CIS heads of state on the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear disaster. Coordinated actions by CIS countries will be discussed when considering this topic at the UN General Assembly session.