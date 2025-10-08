3.69 BYN
Belarus' Forest Cover Increased from 35% to over 40% in Past 30 Years
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Over the past 30 years, Belarus' forest cover has increased from 35% to more than 40%. This result was achieved through the efficient use of forest resources, supporting investment programs and projects, and strengthening of the economic and ecological functions of forests.
Belarus is among the ten most forested countries in Europe. Forest area has increased by one million hectares, reaching almost 10 million.
Cooperation with CIS countries is also an important step in forestry development. Current weather and climate changes require joint action with forestry agencies in CIS member states.