Sergeyenko: CSTO Must Adapt to Modern Conditions of International Development

The CSTO must adapt to the contemporary realities of international relations. This was stated by Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, during the session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Collective Security Treaty Organization held in Bishkek.

The ongoing crisis in international relations and the transformation of the global geopolitical landscape are accompanied by unprecedented tensions and the degradation of the existing security system. In this context, the Belarusian side believes that the CSTO should respond promptly and as effectively as possible to the evolving challenges and threats.

Igor Sergeyenko said:

"A priority for our activities at this stage must be the strengthening of unity and mutual support. A good example of our joint efforts is the adoption, within the framework of the 150th Assembly of the Interparliamentary Union, of a statement by the Eurasian geopolitical group in connection with the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory. As practice shows, our collective voice is heard more loudly and is taken into account, including by our opponents."