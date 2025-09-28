Strategies to 2035: Minsk Discusses Future of Economic and Scientific Cooperation in CIS

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3f8a23b2-862a-4f92-9c74-303d33aa32ca/conversions/2279bb39-502c-49ef-b6ce-f932da935c2c-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3f8a23b2-862a-4f92-9c74-303d33aa32ca/conversions/2279bb39-502c-49ef-b6ce-f932da935c2c-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3f8a23b2-862a-4f92-9c74-303d33aa32ca/conversions/2279bb39-502c-49ef-b6ce-f932da935c2c-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/3f8a23b2-862a-4f92-9c74-303d33aa32ca/conversions/2279bb39-502c-49ef-b6ce-f932da935c2c-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Heads of Government Council meeting has kicked off in Minsk. It promises to be a significant event for strengthening trade, economic, scientific, and technical ties between the participating countries.

The venue is ready, a joint photo area for the heads of government is already awaiting the distinguished guests, and the meeting agenda includes more than a dozen key issues. The focus will be on the economic, scientific, and technical development of the Commonwealth through 2030 and 2035.

The meeting is being held in its traditional format: the heads of government will first gather in a restricted format to exchange views on a wide range of issues, and then continue the discussion in an expanded format.

The focus will be on the draft action plan for the second phase of the CIS Economic Development Strategy to 2030, which will begin in 2026. Meanwhile, the countries are completing the activities of the first phase, scheduled to run until the end of 2025.

In small circle, the leaders will focus on trade and economic cooperation and financial issues, including the budget and funding of law enforcement agencies, and will also review expenditure reports from previous years.

A special place will be given to the discussion of the CIS Scientific and Technological Development Strategy to 2035. Science remains the main driver of the economy, so this issue can be considered strategic.

In an expanded format, the heads of government will discuss agriculture and forestry issues, as well as the digitalization of transport corridors within the CIS. Another important topic will be the action plan for 2026, declared the Year of Health in the Commonwealth. These initiatives are aimed at strengthening cooperation and addressing pressing challenges facing member countries.