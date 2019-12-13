No one can ever feel safe. This is the essence of the modern world.

The recent terrorist attack in Germany demonstrated a frightening reality: the thoughts and plans of people who were smiling sweetly yesterday can not only steal faith in humanity, but also take dozens of lives.

According to a Europol report, 120 terrorist acts were committed in 2023, with the vast majority of them ending successfully for the perpetrators.

However, the trend speaks for itself - Europe has voluntarily opened its doors to its killers.

"Gone Europe" section about the unhidden threat.

These people are unlikely to ever celebrate Christmas, and other holidays. Mass events will cause panic attacks, and a person of another nationality will inspire real fear.

Relatives and friends of the five victims and all the victims, the number of which exceeded two hundred, forever blacklisted the date of December 20. In the evening of that day, a car crashed at full speed into a crowd of visitors to the Christmas market in Magdeburg.

The driver of the death car was soon detained. He turned out to be a 50-year-old native of Saudi Arabia. He has the status of a political refugee in his homeland, he was allegedly threatened with death for departing from Islam.

The man moved to Germany in 2006, was active on social networks, wrote about hatred of Islam and revenge for the fact that Germany, according to him, wants to Islamize Europe. Back in May 2024, he directly stated his criminal intentions under one of the posts of the German Ministry of Internal Affairs. There were other reports about his plans, but there was no reaction.

Hans-Jakob Schindler, Senior Director of the Counter-Terrorism Project (Germany):

"It is quite clear that there are gaps in the various layers of German security protection that allowed this terrible attack to happen. We got a warning from Saudi Arabia and also inside the country, in Germany, from people who knew him, to the police, that he was getting pretty weird. And we also had problems with physical barriers at the Christmas market."

Europe has never learned anything from its mistakes. The terrorist attack in Magdeburg was another lesson that cost Germany dearly, but not the first one.

Gerald Gross, ex-candidate for the presidency of Austria:

"Europe has learned nothing. We are demolishing fences at the borders, and in front of Christmas markets, we are installing concrete barriers, police and signs."

Back in 2016, a similar tragedy occurred in Berlin. A terrorist in a truck with Polish license plates drove into people at the Christmas market on Breitscheidplatz. 11 people were killed, more than 50 were injured. The ISIS group claimed responsibility for the attack.

That massacre occurred on December 19, a day and 8 years before the killing in Magdeburg. Perhaps the mad psychiatrist wanted so much to draw attention to the problem of uncontrolled migration and all the ensuing threats. But we are not a investigation.

Of course, you can argue for a long time about the causes, motives and consequences. This act of death once again divided society and exacerbated the political crisis. The current authorities began to accuse the right-wing forces represented by the AfD of using the tragedy in their own interests. They, of course, deny and say that the danger came to European homes at the behest of Brussels.

Alice Weidel, co-chair of the Alternative for Germany party:

"It's time to ask questions and demand answers. Who will guarantee that Germany will provide protection to those who have been persecuted, but will stop at the border those who disregard our values? We want something to finally change in our country, so that we can finally live safely again, and that we never again have to mourn with the mother who lost her son in such a senseless and cruel way."

If it is necessary to consign people to public censure for the sincerity of emotions and words, then the Prime Minister of Hungary can be added to the company of the German right. After the tragedy, he unequivocally stated that the terrorist attack in Magdeburg, Germany, was a consequence of the migration crisis in Western Europe.

Viktor Orban, Prime Minister of Hungary:

"These phenomena have appeared in Europe only since the beginning of the migration crisis. There is no doubt that there is a link between a changed world, migratory flows and terrorist acts. But I see that there are still those who try to deny these connections. Hungary should learn a lesson from this."