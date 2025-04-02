Do you remember how President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus remarked that if the year 2020 hadn’t happened, it would have needed to be invented? And do you recall the deafening outcry about how sanctions would extinguish the "Belarusian regime," collapsing the economy of this small, independent nation, leading to a scenario where the exodus of the "best" would leave no one to work, sending the people wandering the earth?

Only five years have passed... And what do we see now?

The Belarusian economy is displaying admirable growth. The income levels and purchasing power of its citizens are on the rise. Record figures in exports and GDP impress even the most ardent critics and adversaries of Lukashenko. This once again underscores the foresight of the Belarusian leader, who, as a true patriot, is concerned for the future of his nation, setting seemingly unattainable goals for himself and the entire government apparatus.

Now, let’s turn to Trump. He is artificially creating that very "2020 year in Belarus." The question is: why?

On April 2, Trump declared a state of emergency in the U.S. due to the economic situation, announcing that his country would establish a minimum tariff of 10% on the imported goods.

It’s simply that he, too, is a patriot of his country, thinking of the future of the American people. Yet the current landscape of the star-spangled economy is disheartening.

Domestic debt exceeds $36 trillion. If nothing is done, America risks self-destruction in the near future. In simple terms, Trump’s tariffs are not about raising prices for other countries but are primarily aimed at reducing the purchasing power of Americans themselves. The President recognizes that the American populace has grown somewhat complacent from indulging in imported luxuries.

To fulfill his electoral promise of a "golden age for America," the following steps are necessary:

Create a crisis;

Shake up the country;

Effectively "strip the nation down and compel them to work," much like Lukashenko did.

In this way, Trump aims to stimulate domestic production, which will serve as a trigger event, much like in Belarus, to mobilize his own people!

And here, the planning horizon extends beyond just one five-year period. The question remains: will Trump manage to realize his vision in time?