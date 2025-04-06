Turchin Emphasizes Priority and Longevity of Strategic Partnership Between Belarus and Russia

During talks in Moscow with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Belarusian Prime Minister Alexander Turchin affirmed the priority and enduring nature of the Belarus-Russia strategic partnership, as reported by BelTA.

"A distinctive feature of the relationship that has developed between our countries and peoples is that the leadership of the Republic of Belarus traditionally makes its first visits after elections or appointments to the Russian Federation. This clearly illustrates the priority and long-term commitment of the Belarus-Russia strategic partnership," Turchin stated.

He reminded those present that the past year marked significant milestones for bilateral relations between Belarus and Russia: the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on the Establishment of the Union State and the 30th anniversary of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness, and Cooperation between Belarus and the Russian Federation.

"We have approached these anniversaries with tangible results, which further affirms the correctness of the model of the Union State chosen by our heads of state—one that today stands as one of the exemplary examples of economic integration not only in the post-Soviet space but worldwide. In this regard, we are focused on the precise implementation of the main directions of the Union Treaty from 2024 to 2026. These documents serve as our guiding principle, a roadmap for the further development of the Union State," the Prime Minister of Belarus emphasized.