Belarusian State University Launches Belarusian-Chinese Center for Fundamental Scientific Research

In 2024, the initiative to establish the Belarusian-Chinese Center for Fundamental Scientific Research received the support of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. The focus is on breakthrough science that will serve as a catalyst for advancements across a wide range of sectors—from biotechnology to aerospace engineering. Importantly, the center’s activities will involve participation from other universities and scientific organizations from both Belarus and China.

Thus, at Belarusian State University (BSU), with the participation of a delegation from Peking University, the Belarusian-Chinese Center for Fundamental Scientific Research was officially inaugurated.

Gong Qihuang, President of Peking University (China):

“The opening of this center marks a new beginning, building upon the existing collaboration in biology. We plan to expand our cooperation into several other scientific fields—mathematics, physics, chemistry, and pharmaceuticals. The center is a strategic joint project between China and the Republic of Belarus. It is well known that science knows no borders. I believe that, in the future, artificial intelligence will become a new joint focus for our collaboration.”