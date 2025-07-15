3.74 BYN
Kallas Urges Washington to "Share the Burden" of Weapons Supplies to Ukraine
The EU is clearly not happy with the prospect of paying for American weapons for Kiev from the Brussels pocket. The chief European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said: Washington should "share the burden" of weapons supplies to Ukraine.
Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy:
"Well, if we pay for these weapons that are our support. That is, it is European support. And we do everything in our power to help Ukraine. And therefore the call is for everyone to do the same."
However, not everyone shares Kallas' position. Thus, Hungary has directly stated that it does not intend to spend money on supporting Ukraine. Following Budapest, the Czech Republic also refused. The country's prime minister said that Prague is focused on other projects and ways to help Ukraine.