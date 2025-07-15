Kallas Urges Washington to "Share the Burden" of Weapons Supplies to Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2967368e-00db-4d0e-9098-f4940a7e5462/conversions/7d1e7d62-8013-49a8-9292-dd59cba3a788-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2967368e-00db-4d0e-9098-f4940a7e5462/conversions/7d1e7d62-8013-49a8-9292-dd59cba3a788-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2967368e-00db-4d0e-9098-f4940a7e5462/conversions/7d1e7d62-8013-49a8-9292-dd59cba3a788-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/2967368e-00db-4d0e-9098-f4940a7e5462/conversions/7d1e7d62-8013-49a8-9292-dd59cba3a788-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The EU is clearly not happy with the prospect of paying for American weapons for Kiev from the Brussels pocket. The chief European diplomacy Kaja Kallas said: Washington should "share the burden" of weapons supplies to Ukraine.

Kaja Kallas, head of European diplomacy:

"Well, if we pay for these weapons that are our support. That is, it is European support. And we do everything in our power to help Ukraine. And therefore the call is for everyone to do the same."