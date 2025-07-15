3.74 BYN
Trump Speaks about Ukrainian Conflict and Meeting with Putin
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Donald Trump expressed disappointment with the dialogue on Ukraine with Putin and could not say whether he was ready to meet with the Russian leader.
At the same time, the politician denied the possibility of Kiev using long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia and refused to call the 50-day period for a deal on Ukraine too long.
Donald Trump, U.S. President:
"I don't think 50 days is too long. You should ask Biden the same question: why did he drag us into this war."
Trump also added that he has not changed his position regarding the conflict. He is allegedly not on the side of Ukraine, but "on the side of humanity" and simply wants to end the bloodshed as soon as possible.