Trump Speaks about Ukrainian Conflict and Meeting with Putin

Donald Trump expressed disappointment with the dialogue on Ukraine with Putin and could not say whether he was ready to meet with the Russian leader.

At the same time, the politician denied the possibility of Kiev using long-range missiles to strike deep into Russia and refused to call the 50-day period for a deal on Ukraine too long.

Donald Trump, U.S. President:

"I don't think 50 days is too long. You should ask Biden the same question: why did he drag us into this war."