Visit of Libyan government delegation to Belarus is over

Food security, medicine, education, prevention of natural disasters and emergency situations - these are the areas in which Belarus and Libya will cooperate.

The visit of the government delegation from Benghazi to Minsk has ended. Its goal was to reach particular economic projects.

Below are all the details from the airport and some outcomes of understandings.

A short meeting took place at the airport. The parties held final negotiations, and the plane departed from Minsk National Airport to Benghazi. Deputy Prime Minister Viktor Karankevich accompanied the high guests to the aircraft steps.

The delegation's visit lasted 5 days. The program was dense and eventful.

Libya is interested in supplies of Belarusian equipment. The guests visited MAZ, Minsk Tractor Works and Belkommunmash. Shipment of the equipment in Benghazi is just around the corner. Our machines are needed there.

Cooperation in the humanitarian and social spheres is also of strategic importance. Belarus offers Libya competencies in education. Local hospitals lack oncologists and surgeons. The delegation visited Belarusian State Medical University and an agreement was reached on the admission of new applicants from Libya to the educational institution.

The guests also visited a number of Belarusian medical institutions. A rehabilitation center with 150 beds and three departments will open in Benghazi. Having seen the high level of our competence, the partners want to get consultations on the profile, as well as the organization of the medical unit.

We will also cooperate in agriculture. The listed products of the first deliveries were announced at the Government House – these are baby food, animal feed, as well as drugs for fighting locusts.

A Belarusian branch of rescuers will soon open in Libya. The delegation saw what our guys can do at the Emergencies Ministry training ground.