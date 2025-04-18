Today, we are witnessing alarming trends: the distortion of history and evaluations of the outcomes of World War II. This was stated from the podium of the Inter-Parliamentary Assembly of the CIS by Natalia Kochanova, Chair of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

Certain forces are attempting to equate the rights of victims with those of their oppressors, liberators with aggressors, and are questioning the decisions of the International Military Tribunal. It is the duty of parliamentarians to put a stop to this.

"We are being asked to believe that black is white in exchange for political and financial patronage. Monuments are being torn down, and the graves of hero liberators are being desecrated," the speaker declared. "Neo-Nazis march through the streets of liberated Europe, while in the Canadian Parliament, a standing ovation is given to an SS legionnaire noted for his brutality, by those writing the laws of a new era."

"The modern generation of Europeans no longer knows that their very existence owes not only to their ancestors but also to our soldiers, who sacrificed their lives for peace and their bright future. A future that has yet to arrive for over 3 million Belarusians, who were killed in battle, coldly murdered, or tortured to death by German occupiers," emphasized Natalia Kochanova.