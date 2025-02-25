Why the Security Guarantee Treaty is Important for Belarus and Russia

Belarus and Russia are consolidating their efforts to effectively counter external challenges and threats. On February 26, senators at a session of the Council of the Republic approved the bill "On the Ratification of the Treaty between Belarus and Russia on Security Guarantees within the Union State."

In light of the current geopolitical situation, this document is of utmost necessity. As it was noted by the Chair of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, Sergei Aleinik, the treaty embodies a peaceful and defensive nature and is not directed against any other countries. It obliges the parties to support one another in all ways compatible with international law in the event of threats to sovereignty, constitutional order, territorial integrity, and the external borders of the Union State.

"This treaty has strategically significant importance for strengthening the alliance with the Russian Federation. It encompasses not only a military component but also a broader understanding of the Concept of National Security. It includes political, economic, and other aspects, providing for the possibility of jointly initiating countermeasures against economic coercion or unilateral economic measures, as well as other forms of hybrid aggression directed against Belarus and Russia."

"It is very important that the work is synchronized. At 11:00 in Moscow, the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation has already approved the bill, which was signed on December 6, 2024, by Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin. The treaty grants exclusive rights not only for the use of regular troops and traditional military operations but also includes the application of nuclear weapons," explained Alexander Lukyanov, a member of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.