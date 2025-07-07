Ryzhenkov and Lavrov Discuss Further Coordination of Work in UN, BRICS and SCO

On the sidelines of the BRICS Summit, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Maxim Ryzhenkov and the Head of the Russian MFA Sergey Lavrov.

The diplomats discussed the schedule of upcoming contacts, current issues of foreign policy cooperation, as well as further coordination of the work of foreign policy agencies in the UN, BRICS, SCO and other multilateral platforms.

The visit of the head of the Belarusian MFA to Brazil continues. In his speech to the heads of state and government at the Summit extended session on Environment, COP-30 and Global Health Maxim Ryzhenkov particularly emphasized the illegality and danger of economic sanctions and unilateral coercive measures introduced by individual states in conditions where the life and health of the population are threatened by epidemics, climate change and other negative transboundary and global factors.