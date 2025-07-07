No Less Than 10,000 Poles Take to Streets of Toruń in Protest Against Immigration Policies

At least 10,000 residents of Toruń have taken to the streets, demanding that the government tighten its immigration policies and expel foreigners.

Public discontent was sparked by a recent incident involving a Venezuelan national assaulting a local woman. The Polish people believe that the measures currently undertaken by the authorities are insufficient.

Reinstating border controls from July 7 is unlikely to be a panacea. The majority of migrants enter Poland entirely legally: Ukrainians, Georgians, Filipinos, and Venezuelans come into the country under the work contracts.