No Less Than 10,000 Poles Take to Streets of Toruń in Protest Against Immigration Policies
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At least 10,000 residents of Toruń have taken to the streets, demanding that the government tighten its immigration policies and expel foreigners.
Public discontent was sparked by a recent incident involving a Venezuelan national assaulting a local woman. The Polish people believe that the measures currently undertaken by the authorities are insufficient.
Reinstating border controls from July 7 is unlikely to be a panacea. The majority of migrants enter Poland entirely legally: Ukrainians, Georgians, Filipinos, and Venezuelans come into the country under the work contracts.
The protesters called for an end to the influx of cheap labor, emphasizing that the interests of citizens must take precedence over those of business interests.