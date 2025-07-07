Pentagon to Send Ukraine Additional Defensive Weapons

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90caa5e7-1cf8-4af5-b38e-ad4329948de1/conversions/20e75c47-7728-45b0-90ef-38c3e2051ee2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90caa5e7-1cf8-4af5-b38e-ad4329948de1/conversions/20e75c47-7728-45b0-90ef-38c3e2051ee2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90caa5e7-1cf8-4af5-b38e-ad4329948de1/conversions/20e75c47-7728-45b0-90ef-38c3e2051ee2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/90caa5e7-1cf8-4af5-b38e-ad4329948de1/conversions/20e75c47-7728-45b0-90ef-38c3e2051ee2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Pentagon has confirmed that it will send additional defensive weapons to Ukraine after a halt in deliveries. This follows from a statement by U.S. Defense Department spokesman Sean Parnell, RIA Novosti writes.

"At the direction of President Trump, the Department of Defense is sending additional defensive weapons to Ukraine so that Ukrainians can defend themselves while we work to ensure a lasting peace and end the killing,” the statement on the Department's website says.

According to Politico, deliveries may resume after meetings between officials from the two countries in Italy and Ukraine this week and next.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump promised to give Kyiv more weapons, primarily defensive weapons. At the same time, as the Wall Street Journal writes, the American leader claims to be ready to provide as much military aid as he can.

In early July, Politico reported on the halt in supplies of ammunition and weapons from the U.S. to Ukraine due to the depletion of American stockpiles. White House spokesperson Anna Kelly confirmed this information to the NBC television channel, noting that the decision was made based on the paramount importance of the country's interests.