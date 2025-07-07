Trump Announces Introduction of Trade Tariffs against Several Countries

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e33cf4c0-59e6-42a4-a642-7d62570d14fa/conversions/23eb0077-79d1-4d20-af25-9bd2b527b676-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e33cf4c0-59e6-42a4-a642-7d62570d14fa/conversions/23eb0077-79d1-4d20-af25-9bd2b527b676-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e33cf4c0-59e6-42a4-a642-7d62570d14fa/conversions/23eb0077-79d1-4d20-af25-9bd2b527b676-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e33cf4c0-59e6-42a4-a642-7d62570d14fa/conversions/23eb0077-79d1-4d20-af25-9bd2b527b676-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Trump has kicked off the next stage of the tariff war. If previously he had only threatened and invited negotiations, now for the first time real tariff rates have been named for a number of countries: Japan, South Korea, Kazakhstan will pay a fee of 25%, South Africa, Serbia, Thailand and Cambodia - from 30 to 36%.

The trade turnover with these countries is relatively low, and it is unlikely that the increase in tariffs will shake the foundations of the world economy. But Japan is among those who suffered from Trump's attack: their imports to the States are quite large.