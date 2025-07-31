Lukashenko congratulates Swiss on Confederation Day

The President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, expressed his congratulations to the people of Switzerland on the national holiday — Confederation Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"Belarus, like Switzerland, attaches exceptional importance to strengthening independence and social justice. Our peoples strive to solve the most complex issues through dialogue and compromise, ensuring peaceful coexistence of different languages, cultures, and confessions," the congratulatory message states.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that thanks to the solid foundation laid in previous years, Belarusians and Swiss have excellent potential to expand bilateral relations in various sectors based on principles of equality and mutual respect.

"Belarusians always welcome Swiss citizens on our land, who can visit our country at any time without a visa and personally see that it is comfortable and safe here," emphasized the President.