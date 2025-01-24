Alexander Lukashenko: All confessions live in Belarus in mutual respect, peace and harmony

All confessions live in Belarus in an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace and harmony. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko on 10 February at a meeting with representatives of religious confessions, BELTA reports .

"We are very lucky that in its modern history the Belarusian land has not known disagreements, persecution on religious, national or racial grounds. All confessions live here in an atmosphere of mutual respect, peace and harmony. Nowadays this is surprising for many, including the so-called civilized countries. The coexistence of Christianity, Islam, Judaism and other religions, the foundations of which do not contradict the deep values of Belarusian society, has united and tempered the Belarusian nation," Alexander Lukashenko emphasized.