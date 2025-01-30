3.44 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Pakistan have phone conversation
A telephone conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Prime Minister of Pakistan took place on February 1, as reported by the press service of the Belarusian leader.
Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Alexander Lukashenko on his victory in the presidential elections of the Republic of Belarus.
The leaders discussed bilateral relations between Belarus and Pakistan and prospects for developing cooperation.
The details of the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus were discussed during the conversation.