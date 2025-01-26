Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin have phone conversation

Weather in Belarus
Presidents of Belarus and Russia Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation, BelTA reports citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
The Russian leader warmly congratulated his Belarusian counterpart on his convincing victory in the presidential election.
The heads of state synchronized their positions on the topical issues of bilateral cooperation, discussed international issues and the schedule of upcoming contacts.