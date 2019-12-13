Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit

Photo: BelTA

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 11-12, where he will take part in the World Climate Change Summit, BELTA reports.

The event is held under the auspices of the United Nations. Tens of thousands of delegates, including many heads of state and government, will take part in the global forum.

In his speech, Alexander Lukashenko will outline Belarus' national position on the agenda issues related to climate change and the measures that the international community should take to address the challenges arising in this area.

The President will also hold a number of meetings and negotiations with foreign colleagues on the sidelines of the summit.

The UN Climate Change Conference, or Climate Summit, has been held annually since 1995 and brings together countries that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The previous summit was held at the end of last year in Dubai (UAE) with the participation of representative delegations from more than 150 countries.

In a conversation with journalists, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov recalled the state visit of Alexander Lukashenko to this country, which took place in May of this year. At that time, a number of issues were discussed, especially the trade and economic agenda of cooperation. 12 areas were developed, which both immediately and in the future are designed to advance the relations between the two countries to a higher level.

He announced that a bilateral meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is planned in Baku on the sidelines of the summit, at which the heads of state will compare the positions on the development of cooperation.