3.41 RUB
3.36 USD
3.54 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko arrives in Azerbaijan on working visit
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is paying a working visit to Azerbaijan on November 11-12, where he will take part in the World Climate Change Summit, BELTA reports.
The event is held under the auspices of the United Nations. Tens of thousands of delegates, including many heads of state and government, will take part in the global forum.
In his speech, Alexander Lukashenko will outline Belarus' national position on the agenda issues related to climate change and the measures that the international community should take to address the challenges arising in this area.
The President will also hold a number of meetings and negotiations with foreign colleagues on the sidelines of the summit.
The UN Climate Change Conference, or Climate Summit, has been held annually since 1995 and brings together countries that are parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change. The previous summit was held at the end of last year in Dubai (UAE) with the participation of representative delegations from more than 150 countries.
In a conversation with journalists, the Ambassador of Belarus to Azerbaijan Andrei Ravkov recalled the state visit of Alexander Lukashenko to this country, which took place in May of this year. At that time, a number of issues were discussed, especially the trade and economic agenda of cooperation. 12 areas were developed, which both immediately and in the future are designed to advance the relations between the two countries to a higher level.
He announced that a bilateral meeting of Alexander Lukashenko with the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev is planned in Baku on the sidelines of the summit, at which the heads of state will compare the positions on the development of cooperation.
Andrei Ravkov also noted that the goal had previously been set to increase the volume of bilateral trade to $1 billion over the next two years. It is expected that the parties will confidently exceed the $500 million mark in trade in goods and services by the end of the current year, which is significantly higher than last year's volumes.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus is an island of security, stability, and peace
Belarus supplies food, technology, trains and develops personnel for African continent
Belarusian Foreign Minister proposed modern ways to solve migration crisis in European Union
Volfovich: Belarus demonstrates initiative to solve problem of illegal migration
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All