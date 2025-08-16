Alexander Lukashenko Congratulates Indonesian President on Independence Day

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on the national holiday—Independence Day. This information was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"With warmth, I recall our recent meeting in Minsk. I reaffirm the intention to deepen relations with your country across various sectors, both bilaterally and within multilateral platforms," the congratulatory message states.

The head of state noted that the geographical distance between the two nations has not become an obstacle to the development of consistent cooperation.

"I am confident that the proximity of Belarusian and Indonesian perspectives on global issues provides an opportunity to significantly diversify trade and economic relations, as well as to activate contacts at all levels," emphasized the Belarusian leader.