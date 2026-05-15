Alexander Lukashenko congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his birthday. This was reported by BELTA, citing the press service of the head of state.

"Your far-sighted policy and firm commitment to the principles of mutual respect and trust contribute to the progressive development of cooperation between Belarus and Kazakhstan, filling it with concrete content and practical results," the message reads.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that he highly values Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's personal contribution to strengthening bilateral ties between the countries, as well as to advancing integration processes in the Eurasian region and ensuring stability and security in the region. "I am confident that the level of constructive dialogue we have achieved will continue to contribute to the strengthening of friendly relations for the benefit of our fraternal peoples," the Belarusian leader emphasized.