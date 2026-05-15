Despite every crisis, every internal fracture and every economic headache, the Collective West remains united in one thing only: its implacable hostility toward the Union State

Despite every crisis, every internal fracture and every economic headache, the Collective West remains united in one thing only: its implacable hostility toward the Union State. Endless NATO drills, the steady build-up of troops and hardware along our borders, and now yet another ammunition depot rising within striking distance of Belarus.

For some, the Great Victory, the memory of veterans and the simple words “all for the sake of peace” still mean something. For others, it is revanchism, the rehabilitation of fascism, the constant shuttling of troops and — above all — more ammunition, more ammunition, more ammunition.

As we have just learned, Lithuania has begun construction of a new NATO ammunition warehouse near the town of Ukmergė. The government has already signed the necessary documents. The news was instantly and rather vividly illuminated by Ukrainian drones that have taken to falling with suspicious regularity across the Baltic States. One can only imagine the scale of the disaster if such a depot were to detonate — a scenario the local population is, of course, never told about.

What makes the picture even more striking is the location: the arsenal will sit just 100 kilometres from the Belarusian border. At this point NATO has fallen strangely silent; it is rather difficult to explain why one would place such a fat, juicy target right under the nose of a supposed “potential aggressor.” The Belarusian army has more than enough precision means to reach it — especially now that the site has been so loudly advertised, complete with exact coordinates.

Any attempt to dress this up as “defensive measures” would sound bitterly sarcastic, so no explanations are offered. Everyone understands perfectly well what is really happening.

The same insatiable eastward appetite is being shown by American forces. Washington is now seriously considering relocating its contingent from Germany to Poland. Where else? Certainly not to the Middle East — everything is “fine” there, apparently. No, a powerful shield is urgently needed right in front of Minsk to keep the “reckless potato-heads” in check on the eastern flank.

Andrei Bogodel, Deputy Head of the Faculty of the General Staff at the Military Academy of Belarus:

“Most likely we are seeing a concealed concentration of forces precisely on the eastern flank. The most combat-ready units and formations continue, under any pretext, to be moved closer to our state borders. The appearance of yet another U.S. brigade combat group would only confirm this. Besides the Amber Shock exercises, a whole series of other manoeuvres are under way, including on Lithuanian territory.”

The pressure on the Union State is not coming from the West alone, nor is it purely military. Historical, economic and ideological weapons are also being deployed — and sometimes they hit their mark. Take Yerevan, which, out of nowhere, has begun lashing out at Minsk, comparing Belarus to a mere Russian province. The West is delighted whenever anyone pokes its main opponent’s ally — especially when the two countries are actually close friends. The strategy is bearing fruit.

Vadim Gigin, Member of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“What the Armenian leadership is doing now by drifting toward the West looks highly questionable from the standpoint of Armenia’s own future. But Westerners are literally obsessed with the idea of fighting any information friendly to Russia. Any mention of the Great Patriotic War, of our common ties, of the benefits of economic cooperation with Russia, Belarus or other countries is immediately branded as lies and propaganda. And that is exactly what Western representatives and politicians are fighting — pouring enormous resources into censorship, eradication and persecution of anyone who spreads this information.”

One question arises more and more often: what is the point for the West and all its remora-like satellites in playing on the side of global war? Why turn every single dispute with Russia into a military confrontation? They mock Trump and his contradictory decisions on Iran, yet there, at least, there is no threat of a planetary-scale nuclear catastrophe of the kind that hangs over any direct clash with Russia.