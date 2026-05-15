Three people killed in overnight drone attack in Moscow Region

The Moscow Region was hit by a massive drone attack overnight. Three people were killed and 12 injured, the mayor of the Russian capital reported. Most of the injured were construction workers near the Moscow Oil Refinery. However, the plant's production process was not disrupted.

Drone attack in Moscow region

Drone attack in Moscow region

Several residential buildings were also damaged in the attack: incidents occurred in Mytishchi, Khimki, Krasnogorsk, and the Istra District. A UAV wreck was also recorded falling in Sheremetyevo.