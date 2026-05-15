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Three people killed in overnight drone attack in Moscow Region
The Moscow Region was hit by a massive drone attack overnight. Three people were killed and 12 injured, the mayor of the Russian capital reported. Most of the injured were construction workers near the Moscow Oil Refinery. However, the plant's production process was not disrupted.
Drone attack in Moscow region
Drone attack in Moscow region
Several residential buildings were also damaged in the attack: incidents occurred in Mytishchi, Khimki, Krasnogorsk, and the Istra District. A UAV wreck was also recorded falling in Sheremetyevo.
Fortunately, the airport reported no injuries or damage. Firefighters, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and police are working at the scene. In total, over the past 24 hours, Russian air defense forces shot down more than 556 Ukrainian drones over the country.