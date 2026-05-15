Lukashenko: Belarus and Norway have great potential for resuming cooperation

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Norway on their national holiday, Constitution Day. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"In the recent past, interstate Belarusian-Norwegian relations made a significant contribution to improving the well-being of citizens of both countries, maintaining regional stability, and strengthening global food security," the message reads.

The head of state is convinced that today, despite artificial obstacles and the temporary disruption of traditional economic ties, Belarus and Norway have great potential for resuming constructive cooperation.

"Minsk confirms its readiness for an open dialogue with Oslo in various areas of common interest for the benefit of our peoples," the Belarusian leader noted.