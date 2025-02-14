Alexander Lukashenko congratulates people of Lithuania on Day of Restoration of the State

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the people of Lithuania on the national holiday - the Day of Restoration of the State, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

"For many centuries, our peoples have always walked side by side, enriching each other culturally, economically and spiritually," the congratulations read. - Despite today's difficulties, neither the odious Baltic politicians nor their Western curators have been able to disrupt the ties between the modern residents of Belarus and Lithuania."

The head of state emphasized that Belarus keeps its doors open, invites all its neighbors to visit and peacefully cooperate.

"This is noticed and appreciated by ordinary Lithuanians who have maintained a warm attitude towards Belarusians. People from both countries, as before, celebrate holidays together, create families and dream of a safe and happy future that we can build with joint efforts," Alexander Lukashenko noted.