3.42 RUB
3.35 USD
3.56 EUR
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday
The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of Angola João Lourenço on the national holiday - Independence Day, BELTA reports.
"The Angolan people defended the sovereignty of their country in a difficult heroic struggle, won the right to pursue an independent foreign and domestic policy, build an economy for the people," the congratulations read. - Belarus has accumulated successful experience in implementing projects in the sectors of agriculture, food security, industrial cooperation, healthcare, education, training personnel to combat natural and man-made disasters. I am confident that cooperation in these areas will contribute to the achievements in the socio-economic development of Angola."
Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his interest in further expanding bilateral contacts and developing the legal framework. "I will be glad to welcome you to Minsk at a time convenient for you. I propose increasing the exchange of delegations to implement practical partnership in various areas," the President noted.
The head of state wished João Lourenço good health and the implementation of all plans, and unity and bright future to the friendly Angolan people.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All