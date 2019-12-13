Alexander Lukashenko congratulates President of Angola on national holiday

The President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the President of Angola João Lourenço on the national holiday - Independence Day, BELTA reports.

"The Angolan people defended the sovereignty of their country in a difficult heroic struggle, won the right to pursue an independent foreign and domestic policy, build an economy for the people," the congratulations read. - Belarus has accumulated successful experience in implementing projects in the sectors of agriculture, food security, industrial cooperation, healthcare, education, training personnel to combat natural and man-made disasters. I am confident that cooperation in these areas will contribute to the achievements in the socio-economic development of Angola."

Alexander Lukashenko confirmed his interest in further expanding bilateral contacts and developing the legal framework. "I will be glad to welcome you to Minsk at a time convenient for you. I propose increasing the exchange of delegations to implement practical partnership in various areas," the President noted.