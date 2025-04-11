Alexander Lukashenko extends Passover greetings to Jewish community

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, has conveyed his warm wishes to the Jewish community in celebration of Passover. This information was reported by BELTA, referencing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

Dear compatriots,

I sincerely congratulate you on Passover.

This holiday is particularly dear to the Jewish people. It unites those of like faith, represents gratitude to God for the gift of freedom, and serves as a spiritual legacy for every person.

The Jewish community of Belarus cherishes the traditions of their ancestors, cares for the preservation of moral values, and strengthens interreligious dialogue. Through their talents and dedication, the Jewish people contribute to the flourishing of our homeland.

I wish you happiness and prosperity, peace and comfort in your homes.

Alexander Lukashenko