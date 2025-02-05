Alexander Lukashenko holds talks with head of Bashkortostan in Minsk

Technological projects, industrial cooperation, trade growth. On February 7, Alexander Lukashenko held talks with the head of Bashkortostan in Minsk. A representative delegation from the Russian region came to visit us. Belarus is determined to cooperate more closely with the republic. This is not only about the supply of equipment and food (and here our country is ready to provide partners with favorable financial instruments), but also about opening service centers. The President also supported the creation of a Bashkir-Belarusian investment cluster. This opens up great opportunities for our manufacturers in the Volga region market. Natalia Breus provides more details on the Belarusian-Russian talks.

After the traditional January holidays, delegations from Russian regions are again being welcomed in Minsk. The main thing on the agenda is, of course, issues of the general economy. Last year, we slowed down in trade - minus 5-6 percent. We need to catch up, and ideally return to the pre-pandemic level.

At the beginning of the meeting, the head of state emphasized that good relations have developed between Belarus and the Russian region, there are a number of joint technological projects. "But, frankly speaking, we slowed down a little last year (maybe the statistics do not provide information quite accurately). We reduced the trade turnover by about 5-6%, said Alexander Lukashenko. - We are simply obliged to increase this trade turnover this year and exceed the $ 315 - 320 million that we have accumulated."

The President drew attention to the fact that cooperation in many areas has been established at the bilateral level, and there is good potential for its expansion. "It is comfortable and very profitable for us to cooperate with you, because your republic is the European center of the Russian Federation, the most advanced, developed center, if we take the regions as a whole. Therefore, it is profitable for us to cooperate with you and work together," the head of state noted.

For example, the parties are already working closely in mechanical engineering, there is a joint venture for the assembly and sale of tractors. Belarus sends units and components for tractors to the Russian region, they are assembled in Bashkortostan, adding certain parts, and the result is a sought-after product. "There is very good demand for it," the President noted.

There is good demand for tractors assembled in the republic. 7 million hectares of arable land there is a huge field of activity. Belarus and Bashkortostan have been connected for decades, they started with what they are strong in and what is in demand in the region - with industrial production and cooperation. Not only tractors. With the help of MAZ, the Ufa Tram and Trolleybus Plant has significantly updated its fleet of equipment. Production has increased 5 times.

"This is not charity in any way from our country. For us, this is an extremely profitable option for cooperation. We are ready to continue working with you in the areas that we have," the head of state emphasized.

Separately, Alexander Lukashenko mentioned Belarus' plans to open an Amkodor production and service center in Ufa. "Equipment will always be needed, especially for such a huge Russia. You are building roads, well done, and at the federal level, you are engaged in the construction of regional roads. And you cannot do without equipment. We can fully satisfy the demand for this equipment and work together first on assembly, and then on joint production of equipment similar to Amkodor, using these technologies," the President suggested.

Even despite the fact that Bashkortostan itself has a strong agro-industrial complex, they have the green light for Belarusian food. Local residents vote for our products with their rubles, which are sold in almost a hundred stores there. There is potential for developing cooperation in many industries - from light industry to petrochemicals and more.

Alexander Lukashenko noted that Belarus and Bashkortostan have carried out joint work in the field of drones for the agro-industrial complex. In this regard, the President proposed to continue and expand cooperation: "There is experience, there are certain developments. The market is good today. I think we need to move in this direction."