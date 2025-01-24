Alexander Lukashenko proposed to establish in Belarus centers of attraction for all religions

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has proposed creating centers of attraction for all religious denominations in the country. The head of state said this on 10 February during a meeting with representatives of religious denominations, BelTA reports.

"There’s one more subject on my mind lately and that I live by when I think about our religious development, interfaith development. You know that this year we are finishing the restoration of our Orthodox Sanctuary - Zhirovichi Monastery, churches, and communities. I wish it to become a beautiful center of Orthodoxy. In this regard, I propose (and promise if you make a decision): we should establish appropriate centers for all denominations in our country." said Aleksandr Lukashenko.

According to him, these should be spacious and accessible religious shrines. The President assured that the state will support other confessions just as it does for the Orthodox Church. "We will definitely help," he said.

"You see, there are many temples. But there must be a most important church, a sanctuary, where people will come not only from Belarus, not only our neighbors, but also from far abroad. Therefore, please, think about that and make proposals. We, altogether with society, our people - I think they will support such an idea - to create such centers of attraction for our believers, no matter what confession they belong to. You are all equally dear to the state, to me. And I will do everything so that you, as today, live in peace and harmony, so that you do not look askance at each other," the head of state emphasized.

Alexander Lukashenko admitted that the interfaith peace in Belarus is a certain source of pride for him. "There is no such peace in any other country. And we must secure it with these shrines. This is my idea. If any denomination leaders think differently, tell us. We will accept your related decisions and proposals," the President added.