Rallies rock Europe: protesters demand funds be allocated to social needs
Protesters in Madrid demanded the resignation of the mayor of Valencia, where they also called on the authorities to take responsibility for ensuring citizens' social rights. Participants demanded an end to cuts to healthcare, pensions, and education.
Italy
In Italy, hundreds of protesters raised the issue of defense spending. An anti-war march took place in the city of Pavia, where a conference on the future of European defense is currently taking place. Participants are unhappy that funding is being spent on military equipment rather than on services, healthcare, and support for workers and vulnerable groups.
France
Another anti-war march, attracting hundreds of participants, took place in front of Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Demonstrators demanded a complete arms embargo on Israel. In particular, protesters accused the French company of using the country's largest airport to ship components for weapons systems to Tel Aviv.