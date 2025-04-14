Alexander Lukashenko says Minsk is keenly interested in deepening cooperation with Quito

President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Daniel Noboa on his re-election as President of Ecuador, as reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.

"The results of the electoral campaign reflect the profound trust that the Ecuadorian people have in the path you have chosen for the development of the nation, as well as their support for your efforts aimed at ensuring security and stability and enhancing the country's standing on the international stage," stated the message of congratulations.