Alexander Lukashenko says Minsk is keenly interested in deepening cooperation with Quito
President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Daniel Noboa on his re-election as President of Ecuador, as reported the press service of the Belarusian leader.
"The results of the electoral campaign reflect the profound trust that the Ecuadorian people have in the path you have chosen for the development of the nation, as well as their support for your efforts aimed at ensuring security and stability and enhancing the country's standing on the international stage," stated the message of congratulations.
Lukashenko emphasized that Minsk is eager to foster closer cooperation with Quito based on mutual understanding and respect. "I hope that your fruitful endeavors in the role of Ecuador's leader will significantly bolster our bilateral relations, particularly in the realm of trade and economics, and provide a qualitatively new impetus to the expansion of pragmatic collaboration across several promising sectors," the head of state underscored.