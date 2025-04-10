Alexander Lukashenko Shares His Insights on Parenting Through Personal Example

In a recent interview with MTRK "Mir," Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko emphasized that parents must serve as role models for their children, but the principle of "look how great I am" does not apply in this context.

During the discussion, topics extended beyond global political and social issues to encompass the role of family within society. It is well-known that Lukashenko has often stated that a complete, traditional family with two or more children should be a way of life for Belarusians.

When asked about his role as a father and his relationship with his sons, he remarked, "I speak on this matter frequently: a father should be an example for his sons. Not in the sense of saying, 'Look how great I am, I’m the President.' No. If you want your child to engage in sports, take them by the hand and lead them along. But you must run with them as well," thus articulating his formula for responsible fatherhood.

According to him, it is crucial for parents to recognize their child's natural abilities, talents, and interests in a timely manner and help nurture them. "You need to understand what they require and assist them in mastering those skills, or lead by example," emphasized Alexander Lukashenko. "You must be a role model for your children—not just for boys, but for girls as well."

He noted that it is desirable for a child’s interests to include music, sports, and foreign languages, as these can significantly benefit their future. The President illustrated this point with examples from his own family: "My elder and younger sons completed music school. Noticing their inclinations, I had them evaluated by experts, who honestly confirmed, 'Yes, they have a talent for this.' I enrolled them in music school. This is vital for their development."

"Foreign languages are indispensable," he continued. "In my time, I had a good command of the German language, thanks to an excellent teacher, and my school education sufficed for me to graduate from university. I understand the importance of foreign languages. All three of my sons know a foreign language; the youngest even studies in a foreign language."

Following in their father's footsteps, Lukashenko's sons have also taken up various sports. "They see that I take them along with me. They participate, whether it's football, hockey, tennis, or a combination of them all," remarked the President.