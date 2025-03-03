Alexander Lukashenko tells about the only thing he's asking from people

"One should keep in mind that the state is fulfilling its functions and will continue doing so. The whole vertical of power: from the president to the chairman of a village council. I always ask one thing from people: what they should do is to provide for themselves and their families. Healthcare and education are on us. They are financed by the state [through taxes to the budget- BelTA note]. We'll help little kids in kindergartens, schools, etc. We will help. But at least provide for your family and yourselves. Don't expect that tomorrow Lukashenko, Father Frost or someone else will come and bring you money or drop it from a helicopter," the head of state said. "This will not happen. We cannot do it. We do not have a machine that prints dollars, as they do in the United States and that people spend very quickly. Everyone needs to provide for himself and his family. Everything else is up to us."